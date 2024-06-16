HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.53 ($0.17). 157,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 279,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.17).

HeiQ Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 0.26.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

