Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $1.01 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

