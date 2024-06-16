HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading Down 9.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 3,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

