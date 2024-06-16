Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 2.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 2,038,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,917,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

