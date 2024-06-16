HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HireQuest Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.96% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

