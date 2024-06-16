Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares to Split on Friday, June 28th

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.75. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $220.09. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.48. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

