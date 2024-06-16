Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

HLLY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Holley has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Holley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Holley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

