Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $329.66

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.66 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.81). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.88), with a volume of 501,369 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.08. The company has a market cap of £522.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 3.98 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £96,173.73 ($122,467.50). 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.