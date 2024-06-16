HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.39

Shares of HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares changing hands.
HomeFed Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About HomeFed
HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.
