Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in May

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Shares of Hoshizaki stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

