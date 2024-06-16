Howmet Aerospace’s (HWM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NYSE:HWM opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

