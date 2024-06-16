HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

