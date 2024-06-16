Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

