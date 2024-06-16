ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,426,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,544,211 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $26.04.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in ICICI Bank by 44.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 789,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 244,329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ICICI Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 267,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.