ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,426,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,544,211 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $26.04.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
