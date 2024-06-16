IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.