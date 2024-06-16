IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.47

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.47 and traded as high as C$37.23. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 208,263 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.