ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ImmuCell as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ImmuCell stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.57. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.