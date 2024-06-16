Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
IMPPP stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
