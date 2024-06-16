Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

