Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

