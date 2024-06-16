Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

