Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. 92 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

