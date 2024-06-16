Insider Buying: Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Director Buys 12,250 Shares of Stock

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hd Lacey bought 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $20,212.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Pineapple Energy stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pineapple Energy stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Pineapple Energy worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

