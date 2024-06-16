Insider Selling: Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Director Sells 2,890 Shares of Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $14,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,162.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Direct Digital stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRCT shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRCT

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.