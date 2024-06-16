Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

