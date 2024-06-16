Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,988.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metallus Trading Down 2.3 %

MTUS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Metallus’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

