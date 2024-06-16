Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.4 %

IART stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.