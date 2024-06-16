Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 412,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 222,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

