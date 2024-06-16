Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.9% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $135.67 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

