Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.11. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,359 shares.
Interlink Electronics Trading Up 5.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.
