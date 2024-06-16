Interserve (LON:IRV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.
Interserve Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
Interserve Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
