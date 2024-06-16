Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,559 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.