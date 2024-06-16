Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

