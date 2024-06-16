Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.98

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and traded as high as $137.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $134.93, with a volume of 9,802 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRN. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.