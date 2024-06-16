Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.97. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 83,979 shares changing hands.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,826,395 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,112 shares of company stock valued at $375,623.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

