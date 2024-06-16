Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 653.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

