Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 42,367 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $55.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.