Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 57,564 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,270 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. StockNews.com lowered APA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.52.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. APA has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 257.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 808,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in APA by 20.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $28,593,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

