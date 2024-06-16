Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is Perceptive Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,979,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $97,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

