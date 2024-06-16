iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 445,888 shares.The stock last traded at $47.45 and had previously closed at $47.44.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.