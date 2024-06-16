iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 445,888 shares.The stock last traded at $47.45 and had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

