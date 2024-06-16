iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

