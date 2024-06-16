iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.70. 5,586 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

