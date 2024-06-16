iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 238,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 511,512 shares.The stock last traded at $37.70 and had previously closed at $38.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

