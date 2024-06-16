iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $143,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

