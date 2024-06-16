iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

