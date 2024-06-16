iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.