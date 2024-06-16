Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,185.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,305 shares of company stock worth $1,192,948. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company's stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

