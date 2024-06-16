J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $153.32

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.32 and last traded at $153.92, with a volume of 118383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

