Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

