Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $30,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of J opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.